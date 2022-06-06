Should I Buy Amazon Stock After the Split? What 3 Pros Say.

- Amazon (AMZN) stock just went through a 20-for-1 split.
- This drastically reduced its price to make it easier for more traders to invest.
- Experts are weighing in on whether this is a good thing for AMZN stock.
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) underwent a major stock split recently. Now some traders are wondering “should I buy shares” after the split.
AMZN went through a 20-for-1 stock split in order to reduce the price of its shares. This allows the company to reach a wider range of traders. That includes those that couldn’t afford the stock at its much higher price.
To put the 20-for-1 stock split in perspective, shares of AMZN stock are trading for about $125 as of Monday afternoon. Prior to the split, the company’s stock was going for a massive $2,447 per share.
Should I Buy Amazon Stock After the Split?
Should investors buy AMZN after the recent split? Let’s see whether now’s the time to buy shares according to experts and pro commentators.
- “Investing in tech titans can be a sensible strategy for the long run […] Don’t hesitate to grab a few Amazon shares today — it should be easier now that they’re cheaper.” — David Moadel, InvestorPlace contributor
- “Following a significant capital-investment cycle to support a rapid expansion of e-commerce volumes during the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the rollout of one-day and same-day Prime shipping options, we believe that investment intensity is now downshifting to a more sustainable pace.” — Brian Fitzgerald, Wells Fargo analyst, per The Street
- “Long-term, the stock is still a great investment […] Investors would be smart to buy shares on the dip and hold them in their portfolio for the long haul.” — Joel Baglole, InvestorPlace contributor
AMZN stock is up 3% as of Monday afternoon.
There’s more recent stock market news that traders will want to know about below!
Lucky for them, we’ve got all the latest stock market stories in one handy place! A few examples include what’s going on with shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock today. You can read more on these matters at the following links!
More Monday Stock Market News
- ROKU Stock Gets a Lift From New Spanish Streaming Section Espacio Latino
- Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Pops on Increased Demand
- MULN Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 27
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.