Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

With the start of another day comes our breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
We’ve got offering news, earnings, a buyout offer, and more to go over today.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) stock is rocketing more than 93% after terminating an at-the-market sales agreement brought heavy trading.
- Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) shares are surging over 54% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) stock is soaring more than 28% with heaving early morning trading.
- Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) shares are rising over 27% on heavy pre-market trading.
- SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIGW) stock is increasing 25% two weeks after its public debut.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) shares are gaining more than 17% on no clear news this morning.
- TC BioPharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) stock is climbing close to 16% in pre-market trading.
- LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) shares are jumping over 15% with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) stock is getting a more than 15% boost on reports of a $1 billion buyout offer.
- FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) shares are up over 14% after sanctioning the construction of its first battery gigafactory.
10 Top Losers
- Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) stock is plummeting more than 90% but that’s only because of a 10-for-one stock split.
- Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) shares are diving over 18% on reports that the company is considering a capital increase to reduce debt.
- Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) stock is tumbling more than 15% as it retreats from a massive rally yesterday.
- Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) shares are taking an over 13% beating on poor results from a recent clinical trial.
- Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) stock is falling more than 12% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) shares are dropping over 12% as it pulls back from a major rally.
- EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) stock is decreasing nearly 12% after running higher late in trading Tuesday.
- WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) shares are sliding more than 11%, which continues negative movement from Tueday.
- Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) stock is dipping over 10% after rising yesterday on animation news.
- Carnival (NYSE:CCL) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 9% after having its price target cut.
