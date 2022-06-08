Top Penny Stocks Today: Why IMPP, CYRN and EFOI Are Soaring Wednesday

Penny stocks are a hot topic for traders today and we’re diving into the top ones to keep an eye on for Wednesday!
But before we get too far into this, know that penny stocks are a risky investment. The space is subject to incredible volatility with retail traders able to easily pump and dump the prices of shares. That means investors will want to be careful when considering any investments in penny stocks.
With that warning out of the way, let’s dive into the top penny stocks today below!
Top Penny Stocks Today
- Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) stock starts us off with a 19.6% gain as of Wednesday morning. This comes alongside heavy trading of its shares as the continued oil shortage causes volatility in the sector. This is mainly due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
- Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares are next with the cybersecurity company jumping 32.6% this morning. That’s the result of the company selling its Secure Email Gateway business for $10.7 million in cash.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock closes out our penny stocks to watch with an 18.9% increase today. This movement today comes as heavy trading sends shares higher.
Investors searching for more stock market news are in the right place!
We’ve got all the latest stock news worth knowing about today! That includes what’s happening with Chinese stocks, Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock. You can read up on these matters at the links below!
More Stock Market News for Wednesday
- Why Are Chinese Stocks BABA, JD, BIDU, PDD, BILI Up Today?
- NVAX Stock Price Predictions: Where Will Novavax Go From Here?
- ROKU Stock News: 10 Things to Know About the Netflix Deal Rumors Pushing Roku Shares Higher
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.