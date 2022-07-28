Invest in Healthcare and Electrified Package Delivery with Amazon Stock

E-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) just inked a multi-billion-dollar deal merger agreement with 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM), also commonly known as One Medical. Also, Amazon’s packages for customers are now being delivered in electric vehicles (EVs) made by Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN). These developments could be bullish for AMZN stock.
Would you believe that 80% of the U.S. population, or 263 million people, shop online? That’s what a 2021 survey determined. The survey also concluded that 56.6% of U.S. consumers prefer online shopping over in-person shopping.
Hence, it’s not illogical to invest in Amazon because you believe in the future of e-commerce. However, there’s more to Amazon than meets the eye. Indeed, the company now has an intriguing healthcare angle, as well as a strong interest in the vehicle electrification movement. In other words, AMZN stock is a wager not only on e-commerce, but on other segments of the economy as well.
What’s Happening with AMZN Stock?
Over the years, Amazon has grown its market capitalization to more than $1 trillion. This doesn’t mean that it’s always been a smooth ride for the company and its investors, though.
Split-adjusted, AMZN stock would have traded at around $170 at the beginning of 2022. More recently, the stock hovered in the $120s. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, though. Getting Amazon’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio down to a more reasonable level should ease the concerns of value-focused investors.
Besides, you can now buy AMZN stock during an important, transitional time for the company. For years, Amazon has delivered its customers’ packages via internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. That’s changing, though, with the help of up-and-coming EV manufacturer Rivian.
Already, Rivian-made vehicles are delivering Amazon packages in Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas and other big cities. This is just the beginning, though. If all goes according to plan, Amazon’s Rivian-manufactured electric delivery vehicles will be seen on the roadways in over 100 cities by the end of 2022, and 100,000 of them will travel throughout the U.S. by 2030.
A Healthy Change for Amazon
Along with the company’s transition to vehicle electrification, Amazon is also delving into the high-conviction healthcare field. The company just struck a deal with One Medical, which provides both in-person and digital/virtual healthcare services.
Here’s the scoop. Amazon has agreed to acquire One Medical for $18 per share. This will be an all-cash transaction valued at roughly $3.9 billion.
This might seem like an unexpected move for Amazon to make. However, Amazon succeeded in digitizing modern commerce, so why not delve into healthcare as well?
Don’t get me wrong — I’m not saying that delivering healthcare is the same as delivering packages. Still, as Neil Lindsay, SVP of Amazon Health Services, put it, healthcare “is high on the list of experiences that need reinvention.” And if any company has the vast resources required to achieve this, it’s Amazon.
What You Can Do Now
Amazon it a giant company, but it’s changing in order to remain competitive. If you’re on board with these changes, then feel free to give AMZN stock a try.
After all, Amazon set the standard for e-commerce in America, and maybe it can make waves in the healthcare field as well. Plus, with Rivian’s help, Amazon could become an integral part of the EV movement in the U.S., and that’s just another reason to make an investment now.
On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.