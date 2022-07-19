Macy’s Toys ‘R’ Us Shops Are Opening Soon. 10 Things to Know.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) is in the news today as the retail chain announces the return of the Toys ‘R’ Us brand following its near-death in 2018.
Let’s go over everything consumers need to know about the return of the toy store below!
- Macy’s will be opening Toys ‘R’ Us stores inside of its own retail locations across the U.S.
- According to the retailer, this will have each of its stores in the country containing a Toys ‘R’ Us section.
- This will have the stores ranging in size from 1,000 sq. feet in normal locations to as much as 10,000 sq. feet in the chain’s flagship stores.
- Macy’s also notes that it may expand the size of these stores within its stores when the holiday season rolls around.
- Customers that want to shop at the new Toys ‘R’ Us stores can start doing so when openings begin later this month.
- That wait will be a little longer for some customers as Macy’s says it won’t have all of the Toys ‘R’ Us locations open until Oct. 15.
- Macy’s will also be holding grand opening events for these locations from Oct. 15 to Oct. 23.
- During that time, customers can show up for daily activities and giveaways.
- This deal is an expansion of Macy’s partnership with Toys ‘R’ Us brand owner WHP Global.
- Macy’s has been working with the company to power online purchases of goods from Toys ‘R’ Us for some time now.
M stock is up 5.1% as of Tuesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.