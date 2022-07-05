5 Top Nancy Pelosi Stocks to Watch Right Now

Prior to the Senate’s expected vote on the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America (CHIPS) Act, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, reportedly bought up to $5 million worth of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock. This was a controversial news item, no doubt, but it also brings a potential investment strategy to mind. The House Speaker owns many well-known stocks. Knowing this, you can add some Nancy Pelosi stocks to your watch list.
It’s an intriguing concept, since House Speaker Pelosi may have insight into upcoming U.S. legislation. That, however, is what makes the news of Paul Pelosi’s big NVDA stock purchase so noteworthy.
The CHIPS Act would involve federal investment in the U.S. semiconductor industry. Nvidia, as you would imagine, could benefit greatly from the passage of this bill into law.
According to disclosure reports filed by Nancy Pelosi, Paul Pelosi bought 20,000 shares of NVDA stock for a total value of between $1 million and $5 million. Certainly, this development will spark a fierce debate on the topic of politicians’ spouses buying stocks. But at the same time, investors can peek at some of Nancy Pelosi’s holdings and think about bulking up their own portfolios.
With that in mind, let’s dive into some of the top Nancy Pelosi picks.
5 Notable Nancy Pelosi Stocks for Your Watch List
Here are five Nancy Pelosi stocks, in no particular order, for investors to consider moving forward.
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL): House Speaker Pelosi made not one, but two purchases of AAPL stock in May. It’s hard to go wrong with a tech giant like Apple.
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT): Another tech behemoth to consider, Pelosi apparently made two purchases of MSFT stock in May as well.
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA): House Speaker Pelosi owns a stake in the electric vehicle (EV) revolution, too. In the month of March, the official reportedly bought millions worth of TSLA stock.
- American Express (NYSE:AXP): Also in March, Pelosi bought some shares of AXP stock. Could this be a sign that U.S. financial companies are due for a bounce?
- Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS): Early 2022 was clearly a busy time for Pelosi. The Speaker reportedly added DIS stock to her portfolio in late January as well.
On the date of publication, David Moadel did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.