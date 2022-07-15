Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

We’re starting the last day of trading this week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
News moving stocks this morning include a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger, delisting notice, eVTOL order, earnings, and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Gorilla Technology (NASDAQ:GRRR) stock is rocketing more than 108% after going public via a SPAC merger yesterday.
- United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) shares are soaring over 57% after falling about 75% throughout the week.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock is surging about 23% as it continues a recent rally from sales data earlier this week.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) shares are gaining roughly 18% after getting a delisting notice from the Nasdaq Exchange.
- NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) stock is rising more than 17% on clearance from the FDA for its HPV-related cancer treatment.
- QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) shares are climbing over 15% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) stock is increasing more than 14% on news of an activist investor taking a stake in the company.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares are getting an over 11% boost in pre-market trading today.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) stock is jumping more than 11% after reaching refinancing agreements with some of its creditors.
- Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) shares are up 10% after getting a pre-delivery payment from American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) for 50 VX4 eVTOL aircraft.
10 Top Losers
- MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) stock is diving over 24% after jumping on collaboration news earlier this week.
- Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares are tumbling more around 24% following the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022.
- 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) stock is taking a more than 20% beating after releasing preliminary Q2 earnings results.
- Sentage Holdings (NASDAQ:SNTG) shares are falling over 9% following a major rally yesterday.
- TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ) stock is dropping about 9% as its volatile week continues.
- Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) shares are decreasing close to 8%, which continues its recent negative movement.
- Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) stock is sliding more than 7% on no apparent news for Friday.
- ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) shares are slipping nearly 7% this morning.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) stock is dipping over 6% despite a lack of news this morning.
- XORTX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XRTX) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 6% after rallying earlier this week.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.