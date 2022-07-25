Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

We’re starting off this week of trading with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!
We’ve got monkeypox, a reverse stock split, and more to go over this morning.
Let’s get into that news below!
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVBU) units, which consist of one share and one warrant, are rocketing more than 1,932% after the company revealed positive clinical trial data.
- Great Panther Mining (NYSEMKT:GPL) stock is soaring 900% higher but that’s only due to a reverse stock split.
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) shares are surging over 110% for the same reasons as its units.
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock is gaining more than 43% alongside World Health Organization (WHO) monkeypox warnings.
- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares are increasing close to 24% after a fall Friday and heavy trading this morning.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) stock is rising almost 18% on no clear news this morning.
- FaZe Clan (NASDAQ:FAZE) shares are climbing nearly 17% following recent volatility after its debut last week.
- Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEMKT:SNMP) stock is jumping about 17% despite a lack of news from the company.
- SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) shares are getting an over 15% boost with the recent monkeypox news.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock is down more than 15% in pre-market trading on Monday.
10 Top Losers
- Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) shares are diving over 12% as it continues to pull back from a rally last week.
- Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) stock is tumbling close to 12% after a recent rally.
- Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) shares are taking an almost 11% beating on reports a bankruptcy is on the way.
- Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) stock is falling more than 10% on no apparent news this morning.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares are dropping over 10% following a rally last week.
- Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) stock is decreasing more than 9% after rising alongside crypto prices last week.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares are sliding over 9%, which continues its negative movement from Friday.
- Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) stock is slipping more than 9% after a rally on the prior day of trading.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares are dipping over 9% following a prospectus filing from Friday.
- McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down more than 8%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.