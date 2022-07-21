Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We’re starting off Thursday with an overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about!
We’ve got bankruptcy talk, takeover rumors, updated outlooks, and more to go over this morning.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) stock is rocketing more than 65% after falling yesterday on reports of a potential bankruptcy and heavy trading.
- Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) shares are gaining over 41% after releasing a corporate update and financial guidance.
- AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM) stock is soaring about 25% after releasing additional patient data from a previously published study.
- Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares are surging more than 20% after providing preliminary data for its upcoming fiscal Q4 earnings report.
- NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) stock is rising close to 20% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) shares are increasing over 15% in pre-market trading today.
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) stock is climbing more than 15% on no clear news.
- Ur-Energy (NYSEMKT:URG) shares are getting an over 15% boost as they continue a recent rally.
- Gorilla Technology (NASDAQ:GRRR) stock is jumping more than 13% as volatility follows its public debut earlier this week.
- First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) shares are up over 10%, which continues recent positive movement.
10 Top Losers
- Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) stock is diving more than 16% after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) shares are tumbling over 14% following a recent crypto rally.
- Applied Blockchain (NASDAQ:APLD) stock is taking a more than 13% beating as it retreats from a recent rally on deal news.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares are falling over 13% alongside an SEC filing covering insider stock movements.
- QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) stock is dropping more than 11% following a similar rally yesterday.
- Carnival (NYSE:CCL) shares are decreasing over 10% after announcing a stock offering.
- Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) stock is sliding more than 10% after a major rally Wednesday on takeover rumors.
- JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) shares are slipping over 9%, which continues a massive drop yesterday.
- Carnival (NYSE:CUK) stock is dipping almost 9% for the same reason as its other stocks’ fall.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 8%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.