Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

We’re starting off Tuesday with an overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders will want to know about!
We’ve got reverse stock splits, a hostile takeover attempt, and more for investors to dive into today.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock is rocketing more than 1,384% but that’s actually the result of its 1-for-20 reverse stock split.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares are soaring over 986% due to a 1-for-10 share consolidation.
- Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) stock is surging more than 58% after withdrawing a public stock offering filing.
- McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) shares are gaining 38% but that’s the result of a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.
- Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) stock is climbing over 22% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) shares are increasing close to 18% on no clear news this morning.
- Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) stock is rising more than 14% as positive momentum continues ahead of its merger with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NYSE:CSSE).
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) shares are getting an almost 14% boost following results from its 2022 Annual Shareholder meeting.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock is jumping nearly 14% despite a lack of news on Tuesday.
- Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) shares are up over 11% with the launch of its acne treatment products in the U.S.
10 Top Losers
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) stock is retreating more than 36% following a rally Monday on clinical trial results.
- Aarons (NYSE:AAN) shares are diving close to 26% with the release of its Q2 2022 earnings report.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock is tumbling over 15% after a rally yesterday on patent news.
- NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) shares are falling more than 13% on no apparent news this morning.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock is sliding almost 13% as news of a private placement continues downward movement from Monday.
- Golden Sun Education (NASDAQ:GSUN) shares are dropping nearly 13% without any recent news.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock is decreasing roughly 12% after the company discharged several leaders amid a potential takeover attempt.
- Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) shares are slipping over 10% after a rally yesterday.
- Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) stock is dipping more than 10% this morning.
- Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 9% after announcing a date for its upcoming earnings report.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.