3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Double by 2025

It’s been a rough year for growth stocks, and thus a rough year for Cathie Wood. In fact, it’s been longer than that, as her flagship fund, the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK), topped out in February 2021. With the recent rally though, investors wondering about Cathie Wood stocks that could double by 2025.
For that, we won’t look at growth stocks as a whole but instead focus specifically on her ARKK fund holdings. These positions are closely watched by investors, particularly those that also invest in growth stocks.
Ark is constantly buying and selling and even rotates through its top holdings. Currently, the top three holdings are Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM), Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in that order, with stakes of 9.7%, 9% and 8%, respectively.
Investors bullish on these three holdings or on growth, in general, could consider being long the ARKK ETF. For it to double off its lows, it needs to reach $70. Even then, that would barely equate to recovering one-quarter of its peak-to-trough decline.
For those looking for more specific opportunities, here are a few Cathie Wood stocks that could double by 2025.
|ROKU
|Roku
|$68.85
|TWLO
|Twilio
|$72.84
|SHOP
|Shopify
|$32.47
Roku (ROKU)
Roku is listed above as a top holding for the ARKK ETF, but there is a potential for the stock to double. To double from current levels, Roku stock needs to hit roughly $150. To double off the lows, it needs to clear $124.
For a stock that was almost trading at $500 13 months ago and for a company that remains firmly planted in the secular trend of streaming video, it’s more than possible for a move of this magnitude.
Even before the Covid selloff, Roku had hit a high of $176. Its business has grown considerably since then. However, its main problem right now is the lack of ad dollars. In the most recent quarter, Roku missed on earnings and revenue estimates. Worse, guidance for next quarter was woefully short of expectations.
The company needs to find a trough in its business and stem the losses. If it can do that, the stock will fly. Since streaming video isn’t doing anything but growing, I struggle to imagine a scenario where this most intriguing of Cathie Wood stocks doesn’t improve over the next 24 months.
Twilio (TWLO)
I have written about Twilio’s (NYSE:TWLO) tendency for disappointing earnings reactions in the past. That’s both good and bad for bulls.
It’s bad because investors want to own Cathie Wood stocks like this that have powerful upside earnings reactions. However, it’s good for long-term bulls because it can often provide them with a buying opportunity.
Unfortunately though, Twilio stock is in the midst of an enormous downtrend and just made new 52-week lows on Monday, Aug. 22. TWLO is now down about 84% from the all-time high, with shares needing to climb to $150 for them to double.
Twilio is the seventh largest holding in the ARKK fund, but continues struggling to show a profit. In the most recent quarter, Twilio delivered a top- and bottom-line beat and grew revenue by 41% year over year.
However, guidance was a little light of Street expectations — particularly for earnings — and the stock has struggled since the report despite a broad-based rally in growth.
I don’t know when Twilio will bottom or when the market will end its downtrend. However, Twilio is a top pick when it does come back to life and has very strong forward estimates when it comes to revenue growth.
Shopify (SHOP)
Like ARKK, investors seem to have turned against Shopify (NYSE:SHOP). While it was hitting all-time highs in the fourth quarter of 2021, shares have suffered a tremendous fall in a short period of time.
The stock fell 82.5% from its high, recently bottoming around $30 a share.
As a top holding in the ARKK fund though, it should not take much of a rally to get the stock to double from current levels. Now trading just below $33 as of Aug. 22, Shopify stock now only needs to rally to roughly $65 to become one of the Cathie Wood stocks that could double by 2025.
This is a hated name and while management has been forthcoming about getting the post-pandemic environment wrong and as short-term profitability has collapsed, this company still has growth.
Analysts expect 20% revenue growth this year, 24% growth in 2023, 29% growth in 2024 and 39% growth in 2025. That 2025 estimate may be a little too aggressive, but if these multi-year forecasts calling for accelerating growth pan out, a double is not hard to picture.
Further, a double from the low-$30s only recoups about one-quarter of the losses from the highs.
On the date of publication, Bret Kenwell did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.