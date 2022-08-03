3 Monkeypox Stocks to Buy as Biden Declares Public Health Emergency

The White House has declared monkeypox a public health emergency. Within the last two weeks, California, New York and Illinois making the same declaration already, and many other states are sounding the alarm. With the Joe Biden administration finally issuing this decree, though, public health officials have more flexibility to take action. The Washington Post reports that a second declaration is also under consideration. Under it, public health officials could “expedite medical countermeasures, such as potential treatments and vaccines, without going through full-fledged federal reviews.” Details are still emerging but one thing is clear; the U.S. is about to see a new focus on monkeypox vaccines. This means an influx in demand for the companies that produce them. Investors are already assessing the best monkeypox stocks.
The Covid-19 pandemic isn’t over but the U.S. is already entering a new vaccine boom. But the delayed vaccine rollout continues to raise questions. CNN reports that the U.S. delayed a large-scale vaccine order out of fear of the shots expiring before being administered. Federal agencies are exploring new ways to provide vaccines more efficiently, but the supply shortage poses challenges. For the U.S. government, the best chance at stopping the spread of the virus is to provide more vaccines. The White House knows it and it will work with vaccine makers to ensure that the rollout is expedited.
Let’s take a look at the vaccine stocks that will benefit the most:
|BVNRY
|Bavarian Nordic
|$18.01
|GOVX
|GeoVax
|$3.46
|APDN
|Applied DNA Sciences
|$6.19
Bavarian Nordic (BVNRY)
As its name suggests, Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) isn’t a U.S. company. But the Danish pharmaceutical producer has quickly emerged as a leader among monkeypox stocks. It became a household name very quickly when the U.S, and other countries, began placing large orders for vaccines. Bavarian Nordic produces JYNNEOS, a non-replicating vaccine that is one of the only two licensed monkeypox treatments in the U.S. Unless other treatments gain that type of federal approval soon, Bavarian Nordic will see significant demand from one of the world’s largest markets. But it has already benefited from rising global demand. In early June, the company secured a lucrative vaccine contract with Canada. More recently, it inked a deal to supply 350,000 JYNNEOS doses to an “undisclosed APAC [Asia-Pacific] country”
Right now, the biggest hurdle for Bavarian Nordic will be meeting demand. But with the threat of monkeypox continuing to mount, the Dutch government may take action to help the company scale production. Bavarian Nordic has already carved out a niche for itself as the market leader among monkeypox stocks. It has spiked by more than 90% over the past six months and still has plenty of room to grow. The fact that it produces one of the only treatments with regulatory approval from U.S. agencies makes it a clear stock to buy for the monkeypox vaccine boom.
GeoVax (GOVX)
For investors seeking monkeypox stock at an even lower price, GeoVax (NASDAQ:GOVX) provides a tempting opportunity. This U.S.-based biotechnology firm recently fell on its Q2 earnings report but that doesn’t mean it won’t rise again. GOVX stock skyrocketed in June 2022 on growing monkeypox fears. When its CEO noted that GeoVax’s vaccines had “been validated and registered for [the] prevention of Monkeypox virus infection,” the stock quickly surged. Despite falling this week, shares are still up an impressive 344% for the month. As InvestorPlace contributor Chris MacDonald noted, “Should vaccine demand continue to remain high, there’s a significant potential market for GeoVax’s vaccines.”
Given the speed at which cases are spreading, it’s not likely that the demand for monkeypox vaccines is going anywhere. That means that the potential market highlighted by MacDonald is only going to grow. As noted, Bavarian Nordic may be the industry leader among monkeypox stocks, but GeoVax has a clear edge. As a company based in the U.S., it will benefit from policies aimed at helping vaccine makers scale production. And since the Biden administration considers monkeypox to be a public health emergency, it has considerable incentive to help U.S. companies produce more vaccines in order to keep the virus from getting worse. With midterm elections quickly approaching, another public health crisis is the last thing Democrats need.
Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)
Vaccine markers aren’t the only ones who stand to benefit from the monkeypox outbreak. Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) is a molecular technology firm that has become the undisputed leader in the field of monkeypox testing. The little-known stock turned heads this week as it began a truly impressive surge. As of this writing, it is poised to finish the week with gains of 800% for the past five days. “The testing announcement and subsequent rise of APDN stock are occurring amid growing concern of increasing monkeypox infections,” reports InvestorPlace contributor Josh Enomoto. “Therefore, robust testing mechanisms may allow government agencies to better control and manage this latest outbreak.”
Applied DNA Sciences is on its way to becoming the Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) of the monkeypox boom. The Covid-19 breakout stock helped bring testing to the masses. Now Applied DNA Sciences is poised to do the same. Despite rising so much this week, it still trades at the low price of just over $6 per share. That’s a bargain when we consider how much further it can rise as monkeypox cases continue to spread. It should be on everyone’s list of monkeypox stocks to buy as the U.S. figures out its response to the virus.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.