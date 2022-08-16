Can Faraday Future (FFIE) Stock Turn Its Cash Crunch Around?

Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock is on the move Tuesday as investors react to news of a new funding agreement to keep the business going.
According to a press release from the company, it has a new financing facility that will allow it to raise up to $600 million. The company is already going to get an initial payment of $52 million as part of this agreement. That doubles its cash-on-hand as of Aug 9.
Faraday Future notes that it’s currently in talks with institutional investors, as well as investors overseas, about obtaining additional funding through this facility. This would allow the company to continue with plans to release its FF 91 electric vehicle (EV) later this year.
Dr. Carsten Breitfeld, CEO of Faraday Future, said the following in an earnings report.
“I am very pleased to have this important new committed capital and framework in place for substantial additional funding. We are working diligently to complete this capital raise process in order to raise sufficient new funds to launch the FF 91. Subject to successful completion of this fundraising process, I am confident that we can deliver cars to our customers in late Q3 or Q4.”
Today’s news brings with it heavy trading of FFIE stock. As of this writing, some 17 million shares are on the move. That’s above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 14 million shares.
FFIE stock is down 18.5% as of Tuesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.