Disney (DIS) Stock Gains on Earnings Beat, Streaming Growth

Disney (NYSE:DIS) stock is rising higher on Thursday thanks to the release of its earnings report for its fiscal third quarter of 2022.
The positive news for DIS stock starts with its adjusted earnings per share of $1.09. This comes in above Wall Street’s estimate of 99 cents per share for the quarter. That’s also 36% better than the 80 cents per share reported in the same period of the year prior.
In addition to that, revenue reported by Disney comes in at $21.5 billion. That beats out the $21.01 billion in revenue that Wall Street was expecting. It also represents 26% growth compared to the $17.02 billion reported in the fiscal third of 2021.
Bob Chapek, CEO of Disney, said the following about subscribers growth during the earnings report.
“We had an excellent quarter, with our world-class creative and business teams powering outstanding performance at our domestic theme parks, big increases in live-sports viewership, and significant subscriber growth at our streaming services. With 14.4 million Disney+ subscribers added in the fiscal third quarter, we now have 221 million total subscriptions across our streaming offerings.”
News of the strong earnings and streaming gains has DIS stock seeing heavy trading on Thursday. As a result, some 15 million shares are on the move as of this writing. That’s already above its daily average trading volume of about 11.8 million shares.
DIS stock is up 7.9% as of Thursday morning but is still down 22.5% year-to-date.
Investors looking for more of the hottest stock market coverage will want to keep reading!
We’ve got all of the latest stock news traders need to know about for Thursday! That includes the latest happenings from Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) and EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO), as well as this morning’s biggest pre-market stock movers. You can find out all about these matters at the following links!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- What Is Going on With Invitae (NVTA) Stock Today?
- EVGO Stock Revs Up on Delta Electronics Deal
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.