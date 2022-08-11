Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We’re starting off Thursday with an overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers that traders need to watch!
We’ve got earnings reports, a merger, a stock offering, and more to go over this morning.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) stock is rocketing more than 136% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares are surging over 51% as shares continue to rally on monkeypox test news.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock is soaring more than 36% with heavy pre-market trading volume.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) shares are gaining over 27% with the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022.
- Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) stock is rising more than 27% after releasing earnings yesterday.
- Green Giant (NASDAQ:GGE) shares are increasing close to 27% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) stock is climbing over 26% in pre-market trading.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) shares are getting a more than 23% boost Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) shareholders approved its merger offer.
- FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) stock is jumping over 21% after posting results for Q2 2022.
- Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) shares are up more than 20% on no clear news.
10 Top Losers
- Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) stock is diving over 29% after announcing a proposed underwritten stock offering.
- Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) shares are falling more than 20% after releasing earnings results for the second quarter of the year.
- Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) stock is tumbling over 20% with the release of its fiscal Q3 2022 earnings report.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) shares are taking a more than 18% beating
- Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) stock is sliding over 13% following the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares are decreasing more than 12% this morning.
- Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) stock is dropping over 12% after filing an amendment to its initial public offering (IPO) prospectus.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares are slipping more than 11% on no apparent news.
- Traeger (NYSE:COOK) stock is dipping over 11% after posting poor results for Q2.
- Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) shares close our pre-market stock movers down more than 10%.
