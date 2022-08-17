Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

We’ve got the news behind the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday morning that traders need to know about!
Moving stocks this morning are reverse stock splits, earnings reports, insider buying, and more.
Let’s get into that below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Hill International (NYSE:HIL) stock is rocketing more than 60% on news of an acquisition deal with Global Infrastructure Solutions.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares are gaining over 30% after they resumed trading yesterday.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock is rising more than 28% as meme traders continue to bet on the company.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) shares are soaring over 27% ahead of its Q2 earnings report tomorrow.
- Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) stock is surging more than 25% after reaching a restructuring support agreement.
- JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) shares are increasing over 19% on no clear news Wednesday morning.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock is climbing close to 18% alongside news of insider buying.
- Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) shares are getting a more than 17% boost as a short-squeeze of the stock continues.
- TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) stock is jumping over 14% after Q2 earnings dropped the shares yesterday.
- SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) shares are up more than 13% as shares recover from a fall on Tuesday.
10 Top Losers
- Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) stock is plummeting over 95.3% but that’s actually due to it completing a reverse stock split.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares are diving more than 17% ahead of a reverse stock split tomorrow.
- AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) stock is taking an over 13% beating after pricing a secondary stock offering.
- Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) shares are tumbling more than 13% with the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) stock is falling over 13% following a rally yesterday on promising research results.
- Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) shares are dropping nearly 12% with a disappointing earnings report for Q2.
- TD Holdings (NASDAQ:GLG) stock is decreasing more than 10% but that’s the result of a reverse stock split.
- Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA) shares are sliding over 9% after closing its initial public offering (IPO) and exercising its overallotment option.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) stock is slipping more than 9% following a rally on Tuesday with an amendment to its earnings report.
- Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) shares are down over 8% as it comes off of an earnings high.
