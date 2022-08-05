TSLA Stock News: 5 Biggest Headlines That Tesla Investors Need to Know This Week

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is poised to end the week in the red after some exciting gains. Fans and investors alike were eagerly awaiting the shareholder meeting, rebranded as the Cyber Roundup. This meeting brought the updates that Wall Street had been waiting for weeks; the 3-for-1 stock split has been approved by Tesla’s shareholders. Elon Musk also discussed other aspects of Tesla’s business, such as the long-awaited Cyber Truck. On top of it, the company is ramping up production at its gigafactories in Berlin and Austin, Texas despite the recent shutdowns. Musk also hinted that the company might be able to announce another factory location later this year,” though he provided no further details.
Despite the positive news regarding the stock split, TSLA stock is still falling today as the momentum that carried it through this week dies down. However, it will likely pick back up in the weeks ahead as anticipation mounts for the Tesla stock split. Musk did not reveal a date for the split but until he does, TSLA stock will have a looming growth catalyst to push it upward. The shareholder vote isn’t the only good news for Tesla investors, though.
1. Tesla’s 3:1 Stock Split Wins Shareholder Approval — Here’s What It Means For Investors
As noted, the motion to split TSLA stock again received the approval it needed from shareholders. Few experts expressed any doubts that the motion would pass. However, not that it is confirmed, Tesla investors have something important to look forward to. A stock split does not change anything fundamentally about a company,” notes InvestorPlace assistant news writer Eddie Pan. “Still, retail investors may be more inclined to buy whole shares at lower prices.” That logic carried TSLA stock to impressive gains leading up to its 2020 stock split. Now it looks primed to embark on a similar growth trajectory.
2. Elon Musk Says Inflation Will Fall. That Bet Has Helped Tesla’s Stock Soar 45% Since June
The stock split isn’t the only noteworthy event from the Cyber Rodeo. Musk stated that he felt peak inflation had passed but predicted a “mild recession,” which could last as long as 18 months. “The trend is down, which suggests we are past peak inflation,” Musk stated at the event at Tesla’s Austin, Texas gigafactory. “I think inflation is going to drop rapidly at some point in the future.” This bet essentially assumes that the Federal Reserve will ease the trend of severe interest rate hikes. While TSLA stock has been rising since June, inflation subsiding could also help it rise.
3. Tesla Model Y is on track to be the world’s best-selling car
It’s well known that Tesla’s Model Y is the world’s best-selling electric vehicle (EV). But according to Musk, it may soon have an even more impressive and important statistic to report. As Electrek reports, “the electric SUV is going to be the best-selling vehicle in the world by revenue this year, and the company expects that it will be the best-selling vehicle by volume next year once Tesla has ramped up production at Gigafactory Texas and Gigafactory Berlin.” To obtain the title of the world’s best-selling car, Tesla would have to unseat the Toyota Corolla, which currently boasts 1,150,000 sales.
4. Tesla’s Cybertruck is going to be more expensive than originally planned
Both investors and auto buffs have been waiting patiently for the Tesla Cybertruck to hit the road. The Cyber Roundup brought an update but it may not be one that prospective buyers were hoping for. Musk informed viewers that the futuristic vehicle would no longer be priced at $39,900 when it debuts in 2023. He still promises it will be “one hell of a product” but did not provide an exact figure for what buyers can expect to pay for their Cybertrucks. It is unclear how much this update will affect sales when Tesla’s answer to the modern pickup truck finally takes to the roads.
5. Electric Cars’ Surging Prices Mean Fewer Buyers Can Use Tax Credit
Last week, Tesla got some good news when an environmental protection bill received unexpected support from the U.S. Senate. The bill included an EV tax credit that stood to benefit companies like Tesla. However, some experts are speculating that the rising EV prices mean fewer consumers will be buying EVs in the near future, thereby rendering the tax credit less effective for stocks like TSLA. Executive Analyst Michelle Krebs of Cox Automotive states, regarding EV markers: “To proliferate EVs, they need to cost less and be accessible to more consumers, either by price and/or incentives. In the future, automakers are promising less expensive EVs.”
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.