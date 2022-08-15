What Is Going on With Mullen (MULN) Stock Today?

Mullen is rising in anticipation of earnings, but may still be too small to invest in

By Dana Blankenhorn, InvestorPlace Contributor Aug 15, 2022, 10:01 am EDT
  • Mullen Automotive (MULN) is rising after releasing preliminary earnings.
  • The report pointed to increasing cash, investment and orders.
  • Mullen may still not be big enough to become a factor in the market.
MULN stock - What Is Going on With Mullen (MULN) Stock Today?

Source: Ringo Chiu / Shutterstock.com

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN), a small electric auto maker, rose 3% in pre-market trading.

The company issued preliminary results Aug. 9, claiming $99 million of cash as of Aug. 8.

Mullen has been trying to produce an electric car called the Five, with a facility in Mississippi. It also claims an engineering office in Detroit and sales offices in California.

But Mullen remains a penny stock, opening Aug. 15 at about 85 cents a share, with a market capitalization under $400 million.

What’s Going on With MULN Stock?

MULN stock was trading at over $10 per share a year ago, but potential has not been enough to excite investors in 2022. Mullen shares are down over 90% from their highs. Other small electric car makers, like Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID), are also down on the year.

I wrote about Mullen in May, and about  CEO David Michery, a former music executive. This was a month after Hindenburg Research issued a negative report on the company. My view was that Mullen lacked the cash to meet corporate objectives.

The Aug. 9 preliminary report, however, highlighted a cash balance of $99 million, a 77% reduction in debt, and $318 million in new financial commitments. It also claimed an order from DelPack Logistics, a delivery partner for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), for up to 600 electric vans, with delivery starting in November.

MULN stock has been discussed actively on Stocktwits. Bulls claim BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is buying more shares.

What Happens Next?

The earnings, whenever they come out, will move the stock.

I personally doubt $99 million, or even $318 million, is enough cash to make a big dent in the market. Even if Mullen has valuable battery technology, as it claims, it’s getting late in the market’s evolution to capitalize on it.

I could be wrong, but my guess is Mullen stock is going nowhere fast.

On the date of publication, Dana Blankenhorn held a long position in AMZN. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Dana Blankenhorn has been a financial and technology journalist since 1978. He is the author of Technology’s Big Bang: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow with Moore’s Law, available at the Amazon Kindle store. Write him at danablankenhorn@gmail.com, tweet him at @danablankenhorn, or subscribe to his Substack.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/08/what-is-going-on-with-mullen-muln-stock-today/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC