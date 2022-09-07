7 Top-Rated Biotech Stocks to Buy for Q4

A new White House program will likely boost the entire biotech industry. And it makes these seven names some outstanding biotech stocks to buy for the fourth quarter.
The new National Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative is designed to encourage biotech production in the U.S. An executive order signed by President Joe Biden on Sept. 12, was followed by a White House summit featuring Cabinet-level initiatives that will increase the nation’s biotech and biomanufacturing capabilities.
This week’s announcements come on the heels of Biden’s pledge to cure cancer. Clearly, biotech companies are going to be getting a lot of government support in the coming quarters.
What’s the best way to capitalize on this opportunity and maximize your profits? One way is to run biotech stocks through the Portfolio Grader, which is my tool to evaluate stocks on an “A” through “F” scale, based on the stock’s earnings, momentum and performance, among other factors.
Here are seven biotech stocks to buy for Q4 as the White House leans in hard on the biotech industry.
ADMA Biologics (ADMA)
ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company with offices in New Jersey and Florida. The company made waves in 2020 during the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic as its convalescent plasma won emergency use authorization to treat Covid-19 patients.
And while ADMA is a penny stock, it’s still showing impressive growth this year, up by more than 90% making it one of the hit biotech stocks to keep your eyes on.
Earnings in the second quarter were up by more than 90% from a year ago, to hit $33.91 million. That beat analysts’ expectations for $31.81 million. Earnings per share also were better than expected – the company reported a loss of 7 cents per share, but the Street was expecting a loss of 8 cents per share.
ADMA is known for its plasma-derived treatments for patients with compromised immune systems, and it also won approval from the FDA last year for an expanded manufacturing process to increase production of its Intravenous Immune Globulin (IVIG).
With strong earnings and momentum firmly on its side, ADMA stock has an “A” rating in the Portfolio Grader.
Geron (GERN)
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. It uses advanced technologies to exploit cancer cells’ dependency on telomerase, which is a type of ribonucleoprotein.
It currently is working through two Phase 3 clinical trials: one in low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes, or lower risk MDS, and the other for intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, or refractory MF.
The California-based company is having even a better year than ADMA, with GERN stock up more than 134%. But while the stock price is rocketing higher, the company doesn’t quite match ADMA’s performance. Revenue of $73,000 in the second quarter was down nearly 32% from a year ago, and came in below analysts’ expectations for $114,600. A loss of 7 cents per share was 2 cents better than analysts predicted.
GERN stock also gets an “A” rating in the Portfolio Grader.
Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX)
After looking at two penny stocks, now we’re getting to one that’s a little more established, with a market capitalization of more than $2 billion.
Based in San Diego, Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) is a biotech company its mark targeting gastrointestinal diseases and now is expanding to treat autoimmune diseases. The company went public a little more than a year ago, pricing its stock at $19. Today you can get it for about $57.
Earnings for the second quarter showed how fast the company is growing. Revenue of $1.27 million was 289% greater than a year ago, and beat analysts’ expectations for $464,000. The company loss 86 cents per share, but that still beat expectations by 6 cents per share.
With the amazing growth in RXDX since its IPO, it’s no surprise that Prometheus Biosciences has an “A” rating in the Portfolio Grader.
AbbVie (ABBV)
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is one of the best-known biotech stocks in the U.S., after having spun off from Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The Illinois-based company boasts a diversified product portfolio, despite having losing exclusivity for its Humira rheumatoid arthritis drug.
Earnings of $14.58 billion in the second quarter came in slightly less than the $14.64 billion that analysts expected. EPS of $3.37, however, was better than the Street’s expectation for $3.31.
Analysts are expecting AbbVie’s Skyrizi and Rinvoq drugs to replace Humira’s revenue, as the two drugs are collectively expected to generate more than $15 billion in annual revenue by 2025. That would be better than Humira at its peak. Skyrizi is used for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis as well as psoriatic arthritis, while Rinvoq is for severe rheumatoid arthritis.
ABBV stock is up only 3% so far this year, but that’s still much better than the major indices, and it also boasts a dividend yield of 4%. So it warrants an “A” rating in the Portfolio Grader.
Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)
There’s a lot of brainpower in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where gene therapy company Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) is headquartered. The company’s Tracer platform identifies way to target tissues and cells with more specificity and at lower doses – and hopefully, with reduced risk than conventional treatments.
The company recently announced its top development priorities include treatments for Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Alzheimer’s disease.
The stock is up 143% so far this year, even after a 7% drop since announcing its second quarter earnings. Revenue of $712,000 was far below the $6.03 million that analysts expected. The loss of 50 cents per share worse than what analysts predicted, which was an EPS loss of 42 cents.
Even so, there’s still a lot to like about Voyager, and it has a “B” rating in the Portfolio Grader.
SIGA Technologies (SIGA)
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) is one of the biotech companies working on the monkeypox outbreak, which so far has affected more than 22,700 people in the U.S.
SIGA’s monkeypox treatment is called TPOXX. SIGA CEO Phil Gomez says the company is prepared to increase production to meet the demand in the U.S. and elsewhere. TPOXX is also part of an experimental treatment protocol in the Central African Republic, CAR. SIGA is providing up to 500 doses to the study, sponsored by Oxford University in the U.K.
Earnings for the second quarter included revenue of $16.67 million, up from $8.7 million a year ago.
SIGA stock is up 75% so far this year and has an “A” rating in the Portfolio Grader.
Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) focuses on treatments for the central nervous system, including depression, Alzheimer’s disease, migraine, narcolepsy and fibromyalgia. It bought Sunosi, which treats daytime sleepiness, from Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in May.
Earnings in the second quarter came in better than expected, with revenue of $8.82 million and a loss per share of $1.06 better than analysts’ predictions of $8.29 and a loss per share of $1.12.
Axsome stock has had a big year, up more than 63%. Combined with its earnings win and the Biden administration’s focus on biotechs, AXSM stock is worthy of its “B” rating in the Portfolio Grader.
On the date of publication, neither Louis Navellier nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.