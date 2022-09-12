ATHX, PETS: The Top 5 Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch This Week

We’re starting off another week with a deep dive into the short squeeze stocks to watch!
Short squeeze stocks have been popular with traders in recent months as they search for the next big breakout. This has them eyeing stocks that could get a massive boost from a short squeeze, which can turn into profits for brave traders.
This week we’re checking out Fintel’s Short Squeeze Leaderboard for our list. This leaderboard tracks a variety of stocks with short squeeze potential. Fintel takes into account relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume, and other factors when creating its list.
Fintel uses a rating system ranging from zero to 100 when making its short squeeze list. The closer a stock is to 100, the more likely a short squeeze will occur.
Let’s get into the short squeeze stocks to keep an eye on this week below!
Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch This Week
- Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) stock starts off the list with a short squeeze rating of 99.18.
- TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ) shares take the second spot on the list with a short squeeze rating of 99.16.
- Greenwich Lifesciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) stock joins the list with its short squeeze rating of 97.54.
- Singing Machine Company (NASDAQ:MICS) shares claim their spot on the list with a short squeeze rating of 95.97.
- Weber (NYSE:WEBR) stock closes out our list of short squeeze stocks to watch this week with a rating of 95.86.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.