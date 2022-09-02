Can Disney and the Cybertruck Transform TSLA Stock?

Fans awaiting news of the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cybertruck didn’t get any company updates this week. The futuristic electric vehicle has sparked plenty of discussion today, though. It received an unexpected mention from the new Disney (NYSE:DIS) series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. In the third episode of the first season, an attorney takes a call from a client who mentions his Cybertruck being towed. While Tesla is not explicitly mentioned, Cybertruck is a name coined and owned by Tesla. This news hasn’t affected TSLA stock, but it has set the internet buzzing. Fans are still anxiously speculating what the mention means for the Cybertruck release.
TSLA stock has been trending downward all day but that is due to broad market forces. The Nasdaq Composite closed down 1% and many EV stocks are also struggling. Both Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) and Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) struggled as the sector struggles against negative market momentum.
However, previous Cybertruck updates have helped TSLA stock rise in the past. Let’s take a look at what this could mean for the company.
TSLA Stock in a Post-Cybertruck World
It’s no secret that the Cybertruck has amassed an impressive following before even hitting the road. Its popularity is a testament to the influence and power of Elon Musk. In early 2022, it ranked alongside the Tesla Roadster as one of the most widely searched EVs in the world.
If that preorder rally keeps rising, Tesla could profit even more.
Of course, there’s always the question of supply keeping pace with demand. But Tesla has been working hard to prove that it won’t be held back by supply chain constraints or by labor shortages. In June 2022, TSLA stock rose on news that the company had purchased a a largescale Giga Press, which Musk confirmed would be used to build the Cybertruck. In a tweet, the company highlighted the device’s power and size:
World’s biggest die casting machine pic.twitter.com/MegnFPKQfh
— Tesla (@Tesla) February 5, 2021
It seems that Tesla is well-equipped to meet the growing demand for the Cybertruck. Additionally, the company seems committed to keeping its promise and releasing the Cybertruck in 2023. Recently, a Tesla fan blog reported seeing a Cybertruck prototype being tested in California.
What Comes Next
The bottom line regarding the Cybertruck is that is has become a cultural icon without even being released. Its mention on She-Hulk proves that. It’s likely that other media outlets may follow Disney’s lead and mention the Cybertruck, as it clearly delighted fans. All this positive momentum will only help boost TSLA stock as the company moves closer to actually debuting the Cybertruck, a catalyst that promises to send it soaring.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.