Cardano Price Predictions: Where Will the ADA Crypto Go Next?

Cardano (ADA-USD) price predictions are worth checking out Thursday after the crypto’s creators revealed the date for its hard fork.
Cardano is planning to undergo a hard fork on Sept. 22. This comes after the Vasil hard fork was previously delayed. Benefits of this change include increased network capacity, as well as lower costs for transactions.
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson said the following about the work put into the Vasil hard fork in a statement to Decrypt.
“It really demonstrated that we need to build better processes and, you know, better foundations to launch things at this scale and magnitude. We kind of pushed the limit a bit on Vasil. Probably the hardest update we’ve ever had to do as an ecosystem.
Cardano Price Predictions
- Our price estimates begin today with Gov Capital’s one-year forecast of $1.8980831676437.
- Next on our list is WalletInvestor and its one-year price estimate of $0.0531 per token.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice closes out our list with its average price estimate of $1.05 for ADA in 2023.
The future of Cardano looks mostly positive based on those price predictions. Especially next to today’s price of 47 cents per share. It’s also worth noting that ADA is down 3.3% over the prior 24-hour period as of Thursday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.