DIS Stock Alert: What to Know as Disney Considers Membership Program

Disney (NYSE:DIS) stock is in the news Thursday following reports that the company is considering a membership program.
According to insiders, Disney wants to develop a premium membership program that would include benefits for customers. That could include discounts across its various services, as well as other bonuses.
Executives at Disney are still discussing what all this would mean for consumers. They also haven’t decided on a name yet. Instead, the placeholder title of “Disney Prime” is reportedly being used internally.
Of course, Disney isn’t just doing this to benefit its customers. The company wants to launch the service as a way to increase consumer spending. That includes ways to get people to spend more at its parks, as well as on Disney+.
Since these discussions still aren’t complete, there are several things that haven’t been hammered out yet. That includes what a price for the service would cost, as well as when it would become available to consumers.
Investors should note that there’s no guarantee Disney will move forward with these membership plans. Even so, it’s something to keep in mind as we await more news in the coming months.
DIS stock is down slightly as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.