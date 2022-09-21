GIS Stock Pops as General Mills Raises Full-Year Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) stock is getting a boost on Wednesday after the food company increased its full-year guidance for fiscal 2023.
That updated guidance has General Mills now expecting adjusted earnings per share growth for the fiscal year to range from 2% to 5%. Previously, the company was expecting growth to be flat or up 3%.
When looking at adjusted operating profit, General Mills is now expecting growth to be flat or up 3%. That’s better than its previous guidance, which included a 1% drop to 1% growth.
Finally, General Mills is looking for organic net sales growth for the fiscal year to range from 6% to 7%. That’s another improvement over its prior guidance of growth between 4% and 5%.
Fiscal Q1 Earnings Are Also Helping GIS Stock
The company’s latest earnings report also has it bringing in adjusted earnings per share of $1.11. That’s better than the $1 per share that Wall Street was expecting. It’s also a 13% increase compared to the same period of the year prior.
General Mills’ revenue of $4.72 billion is another positive for the cereal maker. This matches what analysts were expecting for the quarter. Also, it represents a 4% increase from the same time last year.
Today’s earnings news has GIS stock seeing strong trading. As of this writing, some 3.3 million shares are on the move. That’s quickly approaching the company’s daily average trading volume of about 3.7 million shares.
GIS stock is up 6.4% as of Wednesday morning.
