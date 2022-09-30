Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

We’re closing out the trading week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
We’ve got earnings, a new partnership, companies going public, and more to talk about this morning.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI) stock is rocketing close to 58% after sliding lower throughout the week.
- Energy Co of Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) shares are soaring more than 25% this morning.
- Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) stock is gaining over 24% after creating the first production verification vehicle from its Bicester Microfactory.
- Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) shares are surging more than 20% after going public earlier this week.
- SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) stock is rising over 20% following its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger.
- WISeKey (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares are climbing 20% after announcing a partnership with Gibraldrone.
- Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) stock is heading more than 14% higher despite a lack of news this morning.
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares are getting an over 13% boost after revealing plans for its upcoming annual shareholder meeting.
- Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA) stock is jumping more than 13% this morning.
- Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) shares are up almost 13% in pre-market trading today.
10 Top Losers
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock is diving over 26% after revealing plans for a reverse stock split.
- Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) shares are tumbling nearly 17% in early morning trading on Friday.
- Green Giant (NASDAQ:GGE) stock is taking a more than 15% beating on no clear news this morning.
- PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) shares are falling over 14% after a rally yesterday.
- SILO Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) stock is dropping more than 12% after uplisting earlier this week.
- Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) shares are decreasing over 10% after shares jumped in price on Thursday.
- OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) stock is declining more than 10% following a prospectus filing for its common stock.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) stock is dipping over 9% on no apparent news this morning.
- Nike (NYSE:NKE) shares are slipping more than 9% alongside its fiscal Q1 2023 earnings report.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down over 8%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.