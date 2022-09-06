Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time to start off the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are clinical trial data, a business combination, and the death of a company’s CFO.
Let’s dive into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) stock is rocketing more than 38% following positive topline results from its Phase 3 clinical trial.
- First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) shares are soaring over 26% in pre-marketing trading today.
- Golden Sun Education (NASDAQ:GSUN) stock is gaining more than 19% this morning.
- Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) shares are increasing roughly 19% despite a lack of news.
- Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) stock is climbing over 17% alongside heavy trading.
- GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) shares are surging more than 15% after adding Edwin Rock as its new CMO.
- BitNile (NYSEMKT:NILE) stock is rising over 15% after combining subsidiaries.
- CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) shares are jumping more than 13% on no clear news.
- Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) stock is getting an over 12% boost in pre-market trading.
- NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) shares are up more than 11% today.
10 Top Losers
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) stock is plummeting over 23% after getting a delisting warning on Friday.
- Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) shares are diving close to 19% on delays to its merger with Truth Social.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock is tumbling more than 16% following the death of the company’s CFO.
- Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) shares are taking an over 14% beating on no apparent news.
- PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) stock is sliding more than 14% after rallying on Friday.
- Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) shares are dropping over 12% on news of a Nasdaq delisting.
- Golden Ocean (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock is decreasing more than 11% after announcing the date of its general shareholder meeting.
- Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) shares are slipping over 11% after announcing a stock prospectus.
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock is dipping more than 10% this morning.
- Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 10% after a trading suspension was lifted on Friday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.