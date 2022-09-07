Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time for another look at the biggest pre-market stock movers as we see why shares are moving Wednesday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, clinical trial data, bankruptcy news, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock is soaring more than 35% after seeing positive results from a Covid-19 treatment trial.
- BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) shares are surging over 25% despite a lack of news this morning.
- BioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) stock is gaining more than 22% after closing its initial public offering (IPO).
- BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) shares are climbing over 21% after announcing topline results from an Alzheimer’s clinical trial.
- iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) stock is rising more than 15% ahead of an investor conference next week.
- Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) shares are increasing over 15% as it continues to rally on FDA feedback.
- Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) stock is heading close to 13% higher as it prepares for an investor conference next week.
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) shares are jumping more than 12% with the release of its fiscal Q2 2023 earnings report.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock is getting an over 10% boost in Wednesday pre-market trading.
- Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) shares are up more than 9% after announcing job cuts to reduce spending.
10 Top Losers
- CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) stock is diving nearly 26% after shareholders approved the merger with Nauticus Robotics.
- NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) shares are falling over 21% as volatility continues following its bankruptcy filing.
- UiPath (NYSE:PATH) stock is tumbling more than 21% with the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) shares are dropping over 14% after rallying during its IPO.
- Allena Pharma (NASDAQ:ALNA) stock is taking an almost 14% beating following a bankruptcy filing.
- Mawson Infrastructure (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares are decreasing more than 11% after getting a delisting warning.
- Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) stock is slipping over 11% on no apparent news this morning.
- Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) shares are sliding more than 10% in early morning trading.
- Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) stock is dipping close to 10% on no clear news today.
- ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 9%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.