7 Things to Know About the God Bless America (YALL) ETF

There’s a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) in town, and its name is the God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL). The ETF seeks to invest in “anti-woke” companies and avoid investing in companies that make “left-leaning statements” that are “unrelated” to their businesses. Furthermore, the fund will take into consideration “well recognized” valuation metrics, such as the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios and relative dividend yields. Specifically, the YALL ETF will search for companies with low P/E ratios and high job growth.
In its prospectus, the fund noted:
To determine whether a company emphasizes politically left and/or liberal political activism and social agendas the Sub-Adviser analyzes articles, websites, newspaper advertisements, press releases, TV appearances, other forms of mass communication and comments made by company spokespersons.
YALL will not be limited to certain industries and will have the capability to actively invest in sectors like customer discretionary, energy, and information technology. Toroso Investments first announced the ETF this summer, which will be sub-advised by Curran Financial.
Meanwhile, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) concerns will not be an issue for YALL. The trend of putting ESG concerns aside comes as other ETFs have been launched to convey this message, such as the Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA).
With that in mind, here are seven things to know about the YALL ETF.
7 Things to Know About the YALL ETF
- The ETF will carry an expense issue of 0.65% to reflect the fund’s transaction costs as an active ETF.
- Currently, the top holding is Tesla (TSLA) with a 7.98% allocation, followed by Nvidia (NVDA) with a 5.79% allocation.
- The fund will hold about 30 to 40 companies and invest at least 80% of its net assets into companies listed on U.S. exchanges.
- Only companies with a market capitalization of at least $1 billion will be added to the ETF.
- When evaluating political activity, the fund will not take into account political or charitable donations.
- In addition, portfolio manager Adam Curran will favor companies that view payroll as an investment and not an expense.
- Risks include a lack of track history and the sub-advisor having little experience in managing a pooled investment vehicle.
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan held a LONG position in NVDA. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.