Alchemy Pay Price Predictions: What’s Next for the ACH Crypto?

Alchemy Pay (ACH-USD) price predictions are a hot topic today as investors on social media discuss the crypto.
There’s no real news to speak of today that seems to explain why crypto traders are watching ACH. Even so, the crypto is seeing incredibly high trading volume. As of this writing, ACH trading volume is up more than 2,400% over the past 24-hour period.
Investors interested in ACH will want to be wary of today’s movement. This monumental rise could result in a similar fall in the coming days. That holds especially true since the crypto is only worth about $0.016 as of this writing.
Keeping that in mind, let’s take a look at the latest price predictions for the ACH crypto below!
Alchemy Pay Price Predictions
- Starting off our list, WalletInvestor has a one-year forecast of $0.000990 for the ACH token.
- Next up, SwapSpace lists a one-year price prediction of $0.00832.
- Finally, Gov Capital gives a price estimate of $0.078628935944151 for ACH one year from now.
Looking at these price predictions, sentiment for Alchemy Pay doesn’t look so good. Two of the three predictions foresee the crypto dropping from its trading value today. Investors should also note that ACH is up 54% over the prior 24-hour period as of Friday morning.
On Low-Capitalization and Low-Volume Cryptocurrencies: InvestorPlace does not regularly publish commentary about cryptocurrencies that have a market capitalization less than $100 million or trade with volume less than $100,000 each day. That’s because these “penny cryptos” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. When we do publish commentary on a low-volume crypto that may be affected by our commentary, we ask that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: How to Avoid Popular Cryptocurrency Scams
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.