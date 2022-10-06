Camber Energy (CEI) Stock Heats Up After Regaining Listing Compliance

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI), a carbon capture company with a spotty track record, is drawing investors’ interest again after CEI stock regained compliance with listing standards and renewed interest in oil and gas stocks.
CEI stock was up 7% in early trading on Oct. 6, with a price of about 25 cents/share but has since dropped down to the red during morning trading. The market capitalization was $117 million.
Camber became popular with small investors based on the video log of CEO James Doris, often describing his problems and strategies from a desk and whiteboard. But the education has not been profitable for these investors. Camber’s two-year high is $3.25/share.
A New Cunning Plan
I wrote about Camber twice in the last year, both times negatively. I was especially negative on the stock’s biggest booster, Zack Morris, who admits he’s not a financial advisor, just someone who likes to pump stocks and wears a fake crown in his Twitter profile picture.
Carbon capture is a dream that will take billions of dollars to make happen. Drillers don’t see a market for taking the carbon dioxide they produce with their natural gas out of the air. A short squeeze, and a bet on higher energy prices benefitting Camber’s Viking Energy Group unit, kept its dream alive.
It’s happening again. With Russia and Saudi Arabia cutting OPEC production to raise prices, big producers like EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) are up 13% in a week. But there also remains interest in technology that will reduce the industry’s pollution. Doris’ visit this week to ESG Clean Energy, a clean energy company, is thus drawing interest from his fans.
Like Doris, ESG management can use the boost. Most ESG projects are small, located around its headquarters in Mt. Holyoke, Massachusetts. Investor interest, and more risk capital, could help ESG grow. The same is true for Camber.
CEI Stock: What Happens Next?
I still haven’t changed my view of Camber Energy.
It takes enormous capital to make a difference in the fossil fuels business. The people who run that business will never give more than lip service to fighting the pollution they create. But there will always be people who believe they can change their minds and small investors who believe that promise.
