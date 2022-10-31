Dogecoin Price Predictions: Where Will DOGE Go After Snagging No. 8 Crypto Spot?

Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) price predictions are a hot topic among traders on Monday after the crypto rose above Cardano (ADA-USD).
Dogecoin saw a surge in value over the weekend that pushed its market capitalization above $10 billion. That caught the interest of traders, as it sent DOGE above Cardano to take over the eighth spot in CoinMarketCap’s list of top cryptos.
Investors will note that this rise in value comes alongside Elon Musk taking over Twitter. Musk is a long-time supporter of Dogecoin, seen as a champion of DOGE by many of its investors. They likely view his purchase of the social media platform as a victory, which explains the recent price increase.
Keeping that news in mind, let’s take a look at where investors can expect DOGE to go in the coming months.
Dogecoin Price Predictions
- Starting off our list is Gov Capital with its one-year price prediction of nearly 25 cents for DOGE.
- WalletInvestor takes the second spot on our list with its one-year forecast of $0.0173 for the coin.
- Closing out our Dogecoin price predictions is DigitalCoinPrice with an average 2023 estimate of 20 cents.
All in all, the future is looking good for Dogecoin with these price predictions. All but one of the forecasts is higher than the crypto’s current trading price of around 12 cents. Investors will also note that DOGE is up slightly over the past 24-hour period.
