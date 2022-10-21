Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

We’re starting the final day of trading this week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Moving stocks this morning is a buyout offer, earnings reports, a delisting notice, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) stock is rocketing 48% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares are soaring more than 35% this morning.
- Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) stock is surging over 24% after getting an unsolicited buyout offer.
- Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) shares are climbing more than 21% without any news this morning.
- LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) stock is gaining over 16% ahead of a presentation next week.
- MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) shares are increasing more than 13% on no clear news today.
- FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) stock is jumping close to 12% after partnering with Xfinity.
- Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) shares are rising almost 12% after announcing the members of its nomination committee.
- Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock is getting an over 10% boost this morning.
- Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBCN) shares are up more than 10% following a Nasdaq delisting notice yesterday.
10 Top Losers
- Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) stock is plummeting over 68% following results from a Phase 1 clinical trial.
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP) shares are diving more than 27% with the release of its Q3 earnings report.
- Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) stock is tumbling over 24% as shares fall after an earnings rally yesterday.
- Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) shares are taking a nearly 18% beating in pre-market trading today.
- SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) stock is sliding more than 17% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares are dropping over 16% ahead of an FDA meeting on plastic surgery devices next week.
- vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) stock is falling more than 14% in early morning trading today.
- SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) shares are slipping over 14% as it continues negative movement today.
- Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) stock is dipping more than 14% after releasing Q3 2022 earnings.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down close to 13% with a reverse stock split going into effect today.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.