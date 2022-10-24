Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

We’re starting off the week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday morning!
Moving stocks is news out of China, an acquisition deal, as well as clinical trial data.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Applied Genetic Techs (NASDAQ:AGTC) stock is rocketing more than 63% on news of an acquisition deal with Syncona Limited.
- Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) shares are soaring over 50% after reporting positive topline data from a clinical trial.
- Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock is surging more than 26% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) are gaining over 15% on the prospect of President Xi Jinping getting a third term.
- Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC) stock is rising more than 21% without clear news.
- Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares are increasing close to 19% as they recover from a fall on a public offering last week.
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) stock is climbing over 16% after redeeming $43.2 million shares.
- Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) shares are getting a more than 16% boost this morning.
- Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) stock is jumping over 15% this morning.
- MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) shares are up more than 13% today.
10 Top Losers
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) are plummeting over 25% alongside today’s China news.
- Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) are diving nearly 24%
- EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) stock is tumbling more than 20% in early morning trading.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) shares are taking an over 19% beating after filing for an IPO investment prospectus.
- Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) stock is falling more than 18% after announcing a proposed public offering.
- Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) shares are dropping over 15% this morning alongside other Chinese stocks.
- GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) stock is decreasing more than 15% in pre-market trading.
- JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) shares are sliding about 15% as other China stocks drop.
- Agora (NASDAQ:API) stock is slipping over 14% today.
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 14%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.