Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) stock is rocketing more than 66% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Dunxin Financial (NYSEMKT:DXF) shares are soaring over 41% without any recent news to report.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) stock is surging more than 38% alongside heavy pre-market trading after declaring a dividend.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares are increasing over 26% on insider buying.
- Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) stock is gaining more than 23% following a pre-Investigational New Drug Application meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
- Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) shares are climbing over 21% this morning.
- Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) stock is jumping more than 19% on no clear news.
- SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) shares are heading over 19% higher in pre-market trading today.
- OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) stock is getting a more than 15% boost today.
- Zomedica (NYSEMKT:ZOM) shares are up over 14% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) stock is plummeting more than 18% on no apparent news this morning.
- Oriental Culture (NASDAQ:OCG) shares are diving over 13% on Thursday.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock is tumbling more than 13% as Bitcoin (BTC-USD) drops.
- FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ) shares are taking an over 12% beating on Thursday morning.
- SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock is falling more than 11% without any recent news to report.
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares are dropping over 10% today.
- Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM) stock is decreasing more than 10% after amending its IPO filing.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares are declining over 10% following a rally yesterday and heavy early morning trading.
- Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) stock is sliding more than 10% following a rally with its public debut earlier this week.
- Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 9% on a public stock offering.
