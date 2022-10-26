Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time to start off the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are heavy trading, earnings, stock offerings, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock is rocketing 47% after presenting a potential fix for the opioid crisis.
- Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) shares are soaring more than 27% on no clear news this morning.
- IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:BACK) stock is surging over 26% without any recent news.
- Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) shares are gaining more than 25% in early morning trading today.
- Cosmos Holdings (NASDAQ:COSM) stock is rising over 21% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares are climbing more than 19% on Wednesday morning.
- Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock is increasing over 16% today.
- AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) shares are jumping more than 13% in pre-market trading.
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock is getting an over 12% boost this morning.
- Teekay (NYSE:TK) shares are up more than 11% without explanation.
10 Top Losers
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) stock is crashing over 89% as a reverse stock split goes into effect today.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) shares are plummeting more than 43% after pricing a $2.05 million public stock offering.
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) stock is diving over 17% after rallying yesterday on kidney drug data.
- Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) shares are taking a more than 14% beating on Wednesday morning.
- Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) stock is falling over 14% following a rally on Wednesday.
- Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares are dropping more than 14% after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock is sliding over 14% this morning.
- Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) shares are slipping more than 13% early this morning.
- Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) stock is dipping over 12% with the release of its Q3 2022 earnings report.
- Visionary Education Tech (NASDAQ:VEDU) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down close to 12% after jumping on joint venture plans yesterday.
