Why Are Chinese EV Stocks NIO, LI, XPEV Down Today?

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) stocks are losing traction on Friday over concerns the market for their products is slowing down.
Included among those worries are reports that holiday orders for 2022 are going to be lower than expected. However, there’s been no official word about this yet from Chinese EV companies. That means traders will have to wait a bit longer to see if those reports are true.
The EV market is also dealing with many of the same problems as the rest of the world. That includes supply chain issues constraining their product development. As a result, some Chinese EV companies have been seeing lower-than-expected deliveries of late.
Keeping these factors in mind, let’s take a look at how some of the biggest Chinese EV stocks are moving today below!
Chinese EV Stocks Falling on Friday
- Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock starts us off today, with the maker of the ES and ET line of EVs slipping 4.9% as of Friday morning.
- Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) shares are next on our list, with the Li L9 company’s shares falling 4.8% as of this writing.
- Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock is closing out our look at Chinese EV stocks with a 3.7% fall this morning for the P7 maker.
