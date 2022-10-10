Why Is PayPal (PYPL) Stock Down Today?

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock is sinking about 5% in early trading and trending on social media today. The fintech company is in the spotlight after a leaked document indicated it was considering fining users who post “misinformation.” The potential fine would be $2,500 per violation. Many individuals harshly criticized the idea.
In a statement, PayPal said the policy was issued in “error” and the company apologized “for the confusion.” Additionally, a PayPal spokesperson indicated the company would not seek to penalize its customers monetarily for spreading company-defined misinformation.
Here’s what investors should know about PYPL stock moving forward.
PYPL Stock: More About the Leaked Policy
PayPal’s hypothetical new rule was posted as part of an updated “Acceptable Use Policy” (AUP) released by the company. AUPs set out the conditions that govern users of the platform.
The “prohibited activities” reportedly identified by the leaked AUP include the “sending, posting, or publication of messages, content, or materials” that meet certain criteria and “promote misinformation.”
PayPal also noted that it would have “sole discretion” under the potential policy to determine what constitutes misinformation from users.
PYPL Stock as a ‘Fallen Angel’
On Oct. 7, DLCA analyst and managing partner Sarat Sethi identified PYPL stock as one of three possible “fallen angels.” Sethi defines these as stocks that should perform well long-term but have declined sharply in 2022 because of market weakness or transitory situations. Two other names that may be in the same category are Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), according to the analyst.
PYPL stock has tumbled 54% so far in 2022 and more than 65% over the last 12 months. Shares now have a forward price-earnings (P/E) ratio of 19.4.
On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.