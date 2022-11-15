Is FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried the Next Bernie Madoff?

Just a week ago, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was being compared to Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. Now, though, the crypto exchange’s ex-leader is being compared to Bernie Madoff.
Madoff died in prison last year and once ran a Ponzi scheme worth an estimated $64.8 billion. He was also briefly chairman of the Nasdaq. Meanwhile, Bankman-Fried — reportedly worth $16 billion not long ago — ran a company with fewer than $1 billion in liquid assets supporting $9 billion in liabilities. The fall of FTX wiped out about $32 billion of market value in a matter of days.
Here’s what investors should know as crypto picks itself up after the collapse of FTX.
FTX: Government Here to Help?
Now that the end is clear, hackers are busy draining FTX account holders’ wallets. Meanwhile, hedge fund managers are apologizing for ever trusting it. The FTX bankruptcy filing shows more than 1 million creditors, most of whom are unlikely to see a penny.
In light of the collapse, regulators around the world are also swarming over crypto, which is part of the problem. FTX was a global enterprise, based in the Bahamas and arbitraging holes in regulations to disrupt the global currency market.
Vultures are making political hay of FTX on a global scale. China is reportedly circling El Salvador — whose President bet the country on crypto — by purchasing its debt. At the same time, U.S. politicians are pointing fingers at each other over FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried’s political contributions, which went to both sides.
Back in October, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) fought an uphill battle to establish weak regulation. But even that seems to have happened in a different universe. Now that the damage is done, Federal Reserve governors, members of Congress and even FTX rival Binance (BNB-USD) are calling for regulation.
So, what happens next?
Tokens like FTX Token (FTT-USD) — backed by opaque balance sheets — may disappear. However, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is still worth almost $17,000 as of this writing.
Reports of the death of crypto may be somewhat exaggerated.
