Is the Stock Market Open on Veterans Day 2022?

Today marks Veterans Day in the United States. As some companies close in order to observe this holiday, investors may be wondering what it means for the stock market. For anyone asking if the stock market is open today, the answer is yes.
It’s business as usual, posing no disruptions for traders. However, as The Wall Street Journal confirms, the U.S. bond market will be closed in honor of the holiday today. The outlet reports:
“It isn’t the only occasion on which the two diverge. Trading of debt instruments such as Treasury notes, municipal bonds, asset-backed securities and corporate bonds also stops for Columbus Day, while equities continue to trade.”
This comes at a good time for U.S. investors. Yesterday, markets surged on multiple positive catalysts. The inflation report for October 2022 came in lower than expected. On top of that, the end of the 2022 midterm election cycle also helped push stocks up. Investors won’t want to lose the positive momentum they saw yesterday. Thankfully, they may not have to.
Is the Stock Market Open Today?
Even if most companies close their doors to observe a holiday, that doesn’t mean the stock market will. Both stock and bond markets close in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Thanksgiving. This year, both markets also made history by closing on Juneteenth. Conversely, the stock market did not close on Columbus Day/Indigenous People’s Day, although it is a federal holiday. The markets also stayed open last week for Election Day 2022, an event many companies close for.
Today will be a normal trading day for investors. What is unknown is whether yesterday’s strong momentum will continue. However, if it is halted, it will not be because of Veterans Day.