Litecoin Price Predictions: Can MoneyGram’s Cryptocurrency Service Lift the LTC Crypto?

Litecoin (LTC-USD) price predictions are worth checking on Wednesday after MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) revealed a new crypto buying system.
LTC is among the cryptos that customers will be able to purchase through the MoneyGram mobile app. They can also store and sell the crypto through this service. Other cryptos included in the service are Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD).
Alex Holmes, chairman and CEO of MoneyGram, said the following about today’s news:
“Cryptocurrencies are additive to everything we’re doing at MoneyGram. From dollars to euros to yen and so on, MoneyGram enables instant access to over 120 currencies around the globe, and we see crypto and digital currencies as another input and output option.”
With this knowledge in hand, let’s see where the experts think LTC is heading in the coming months.
Litecoin Price Predictions
- Starting off our cover of LTC is DigitalCoinPrice and its average estimate of $100.82 for 2023.
- Next up we have CryptoNewZ with its one-year estimate of $100 per token for the crypto.
- Closing out our Litecoin price predictions is WalletInvestor with its one-year forecast of $62.339.
Investors in Litecoin will note that each of these price predictions is better than its current value of $61.51 as of this writing. In addition to that, LTC is up 11.5% over the prior 24-hour period as of Wednesday morning. This comes alongside a 153.2% increase in trading volume over that same time.
Crypto traders looking for more of the latest market news will want to keep reading!
We’ve got all of the most recent crypto news investors will want to know about on Wednesday! A few examples include what’s going on with Rarible (RARI-USD), Dogecoin (DOGE-USD), and more. You can catch up on all of this news at the following links!
More Crypto News for Wednesday
- Rarible Price Predictions: What’s Next for the RARI Crypto After 110% Price Spike?
- Dogecoin Continues to Rally After Overtaking Cardano, Elon Musk Tweets
- 7 Cryptos Now Hanging on Fed Policy
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.