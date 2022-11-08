Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Stock Gains After Beating Q3 Estimates

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) stock is getting a boost on Tuesday thanks to results from its third-quarter earnings report.
Starting off strong is the company’s adjusted earnings per share of -64 cents. While that might not seem great, it’s a narrower loss than the -70 cents per share Wall Street was looking for. It also represents a massive improvement over the -$2.17 per share reported in the third quarter of 2021.
To go along with that is the cruise company’s revenue of $1.62 billion. Yet again, that’s looking good next to analysts’ revenue estimate of $1.58 billion for the period. It’s also a major jump from the $153.08 million reported during the same time last year.
Frank Del Rio, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line, said the following in the earnings report.
“We are demonstrating continued positive momentum as we consistently reach key operational and financial milestones, including positive Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter for the first time since the start of the pandemic.”
NCLH Also Provides Guidance for Q4
While macroeconomic factors keep Norwegian Cruise Line from getting too specific with its outlook, it does give some details. That includes expectations for revenue to range from $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion. For the record, Wall Street’s estimate is for revenue of $1.46 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.
NCLH stock is rising 9.2% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.