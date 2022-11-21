TSLA Stock Alert: What to Know About the Latest Tesla Vehicle Recalls

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is moving after announcing another vehicle recall and this time it has to do with the taillights for the company’s electric vehicles (EVs).
This recall specifically affects the company’s Model 3 and Model Y vehicles with model years ranging from 2020 to 2023. The problem has to do with the taillights of the EVs sometimes failing to light up.
Fortunately for TSLA stock investors, this isn’t a major problem. It’s another case of a software issue. That means Tesla can fix the vehicles just by sending out an over-the-air update, which prevents owners from having to bring their cars in for repairs.
It’s worth noting that this recall affects more than 321,000 vehicles. It’s also the company’s 19th recall so far for 2022. However, the majority of these recalls are taken care of with software updates.
An Airbag Recall Was Announced Last Week
Last week, another recall affected around 30,000 Model X units. The problem that time around had to do with passenger airbags not deploying properly. Just like with this latest recall, the airbag issue is one that Tesla is able to solve with an over-the-air update.
One example of a recall that Tesla couldn’t fix with an over-the-air update had to do with its seatbelts. The issue affected its Model X EVs and the company did need customers to bring their EVs back in for a fix.
TSLA stock is down 3.3% as of Monday morning!
Investors seeking out more of the latest stock market news are in luck!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market news for Monday! That includes what has shares of Disney (NYSE:DIS) rising, this morning’s biggest pre-market stock movers and more. You can find out all about these matters at the following links!
More Monday Stock Market News
- CEO Switcharoo Sends Disney (DIS) Stock Higher
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday
- Carvana Layoffs 2022: What to Know About the Latest CVNA Job Cuts
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.