Why Are Chinese Stocks Up Today?

Chinese stocks are on the rise Tuesday as shares from companies in the country rebound from a dip yesterday.
Yesterday’s dip was caused by ongoing lockdowns in China as part of the nation’s zero-Covid policy. Restrictions related to Covid-19 have been weighing on markets for some time now, as well as China’s own people. This all came to a head over the weekend, which saw protests from citizens tired of dealing with the restrictions.
In response, the Chinese government has said it intends to ease Covid-19 restrictions. This could mean fewer lockdowns as the country also dedicates itself to increasing vaccination and booster rates among its citizens.
This news has resulted in Chinese stocks bouncing back today with hopes that the country’s economy will recover. Let’s take a look at how this is affecting some of those stocks below!
Chinese Stocks Up Today
- Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock starts us off today with the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company’s shares up 7.1% Tuesday morning.
- Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) shares are next on our list with the Chinese e-commerce company’s stock rising 5.7% as of this writing.
- Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) stock joins the list with shares gaining 6.4% this morning.
- Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) closes out our list of Chinese stocks up today with shares climbing 22.6% as of this writing.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.