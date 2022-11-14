Why Is AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) Moving Today?

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) stock is a hot topic on Monday as investors react to the company successfully setting up its BlueWalker 3 satellite array.
This satellite array offers up direct connections to cell phones via 3GPP standard frequencies. This allows them to operate at 5G speeds and covers 300,000 square miles on the Earth’s surface.
With BlueWalker 3 unfolded, AST SpaceMobile is closing in on its goal of offering fast connection speed to customers around the world. It already has contracts with several wireless providers, such as Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD), AT&T (NYSE:T) and Telefonica (NYSE:VIV).
Chris Sambar, president of Network at AT&T, said the following:
“We’re excited to see AST SpaceMobile reach this significant milestone. AT&T’s core mission is connecting people to greater possibilities on the largest wireless network in America. Working with AST SpaceMobile, we believe there is a future opportunity to even further extend our network reach including to otherwise remote and off-grid locations.”
ASTS Stock is Seeing Wild Swings Today
Initially, heavy trading of ASTS stock saw the company’s shares soar more than 20% this morning. That came alongside more than 4 million shares changing hands. For the record, its daily average trading volume is about 1.6 million shares. However, the stock is currently down 2.9% as of Monday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.