WMT Stock Pops as Walmart Beats Q3 Expectations

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) stock is rising on Tuesday following the release of the retail giant’s earnings report for the third quarter of fiscal 2023!
The good news for holders of WMT stock starts with the company’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.50. That beats out the $1.32 per share that Wall Street was expecting for the quarter. It also represents a 3.4% growth from the $1.45 per share reported in Q3 2021.
Adding to that good news is Walmart’s revenue of $152.8 billion. That’s another win for the retailer compared to analysts’ revenue estimate of $147.75 billion. It’s also an 8.7% increase over the $140.5 billion reported in the fiscal third quarter of 2022.
WMT Expects Solid Results for Q4
Walmart’s outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 includes an adjusted EPS decline of 3% to 5%. Considering its Q4 fiscal 2022 adjusted EPS of $1.53, it’s EPS for Q4 fiscal 2023 should still come in above Wall Street’s estimate of $1.46 per share.
When it comes to Q4 revenue, Walmart is expecting growth of 3%. Taking into account its fiscal Q4 2022 revenue of $152.9 billion, this might end up lower than analysts’ revenue estimate of $158.76 billion for the period.
Shares of WMT stock are seeing heavy trading today after beating Q3 estimates. This has some 7 million shares on the move as of this writing. That’s already above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 6.5 million units.
WMT stock is up 7% as of Tuesday morning.
