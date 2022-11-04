XRP Price Predictions: Where Will the XRP Crypto Go Next?

XRP (XRP-USD) price predictions are a hot topic on Friday as investors react to a recent update on its ongoing legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The big news today is the SEC moving to delay the case. Ripple has already agreed to this and dates have been set. Now it just needs approval from the judge overseeing the case.
With all of this happening, there’s also been an influx of support for Ripple. Several crypto advocacy groups are throwing their support behind the crypto company. If the SEC gets its way, the case could be strung out even more and well into 2023.
All of this has crypto traders pumping up XRP today and we’re checking out the latest price predictions for the token.
XRP Price Predictions
- Gov Capital starts off our list with its one-year price estimate of $1.1324613845838 for XRP.
- Next, we have WalletInvestor with its one-year forecast of $0.581 for the token.
- Closing out our list of XRP price predictions is DigitalCoinPrice with its average estimate of 80 cents for 2023.
How do those price predictions stack up for XRP? They’re looking good considering the crypto is trading for 49 cents as of Thursday morning. Investors will also note that XRP is up 8.2% over the prior 24-hour period.
Investors seeking out more of the latest crypto news will want to hang around!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest crypto news traders need to know about on Friday! A few examples include the latest price predictions for Arweave (AR-USD), Polygon (MATIC-USD), and Dogecoin (DOGE-USD). You can find all of that at the following links!
More Friday Crypto News
- Arweave Price Predictions: What Does Meta Mean for the AR Crypto?
- Polygon Price Predictions: Where Will Instagram Take the MATIC Crypto?
- DOGE Price Predictions: A Key Indicator Is Predicting a Dogecoin Surge
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.