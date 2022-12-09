Dear Boeing (BA) Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for a ‘Historic Announcement’ on Dec. 13

Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock fans will want to keep an eye on the company when Dec. 13 rolls around. Apparently, Boeing has a “historic announcement” to make.
Boeing is set to make this announcement at its South Carolina location next week. What the company intends to reveal is still unknown, but there are some rumors that investors will want to keep in mind.
The most important one of these is talk that Boeing has reached a major deal with United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL). Recent reports claim that United is planning to buy “dozens of Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets” from the company.
Why This Matters for BA Stock
If that rumor holds true, a massive sale of Boeing jets could be an incredible catalyst for BA stock. When those rumors first broke, shares got a nice boost. It’s likely that confirmation of a sale would bring further gains to BA stock. However, investors should note that these are only rumors and may not be the big announcement next week.
No matter the case, investors are hoping for something major to lift Boeing shares. The company has been through a rough period these last few years with crashes and the pandemic harming its business. It’s possible that the Dec. 13 announcement will breath new life into the stock.
BA stock is up 1.6% as of Friday morning but still down 12.5% year-to-date (YTD).
Investors looking for more of the latest stock market news are in luck!
InvestorPlace has all of the hottest stock market news traders need to know about on Friday! A few examples include what has shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI), Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) stock moving today. You can get up to speed on all of this at the links below!
More Friday Stock Market News
- Billionaire Dan Loeb Is Betting on Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Stock
- Why Is Marin (MRIN) Stock Up 35% Today?
- Why Is Baudax Bio (BXRX) Stock Up 46% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.