OCGN Stock Alert: What to Know About Ocugen’s Latest Phase 3 Clinical Trial

OCGN stock is popping and dropping even as Ocugen advances a cell therapy study

By David Moadel, InvestorPlace Contributor Dec 16, 2022, 11:35 am EST
  • Ocugen (OCGN) stock is trending after the biotech announced a Phase 3 clinical trial for NeoCart, a regenerative cell therapy.
  • Also, Ocugen is building a manufacturing facility for the NeoCart product.
  • OCGN stock started higher this morning, but then dropped early in the trading session.
Source: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

There’s a tug-of-war going on today with Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock between the buyer and sellers. The sellers have taken the lead, however, despite apparently positive news. Reportedly, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Ocugen’s “proposed control and overall design for the Phase 3 study” of a regenerative cell therapy.

The product is called NeoCart, and it’s intended to repair “full-thickness lesions of the knee cartilage in adults.” Ocugen’s Phase 3 study will involve test subjects with articular cartilage defects.

This isn’t Ocugen’s first regulatory success with NeoCart. The company already earned a regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation for NeoCart from the FDA. Now, Ocugen can move on to the next phase of advancement for this product.

All of this should prompt a huge rally in the Ocugen share price, right? Don’t make any hasty assumptions, as Wall Street often does the complete opposite of what you might expect.

What’s Happening With OCGN Stock?

OCGN stock started off at $1.55 this morning but quickly headed lower, dropping to $1.38 by 11:00 a.m. With the Ocugen share price nearly 5% in the red, it was evident that the sellers were fully in control.

This might seem irrational, given the apparently positive news about the FDA approving Ocugen’s Phase 3 study of NeoCart. Plus, there’s more to the story. Ocugen is building what it calls a “Good Manufacturing Practice cell therapy manufacturing facility” for NeoCart.

In addition, there may be another regulatory milestone for NeoCart. Ocugen intends to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) amendment to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial for NeoCart in late 2023 or early 2024.

Getting IND approval from the FDA could really kick-start NeoCart’s path to commercialization. Building a production facility should also help get the product to market quickly — if it’s fully approved, that is.

And, that’s the final piece of the puzzle that’s not been established yet. There’s no guarantee that NeoCart will receive full approval from regulators. So, for today at least, it looks like the prevailing sentiment surrounding OCGN stock is anxiety as Ocugen still has hurdles to clear when it comes to NeoCart.

On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

David Moadel has provided compelling content – and crossed the occasional line – on behalf of Motley Fool, Crush the Street, Market Realist, TalkMarkets, TipRanks, Benzinga, and (of course) InvestorPlace.com. He also serves as the chief analyst and market researcher for Portfolio Wealth Global and hosts the popular financial YouTube channel Looking at the Markets.

