PepsiCo Layoffs 2022: What to Know About the Latest PEP Job Cuts

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) layoffs are making the rounds on Tuesday as the food and beverage company seeks to cut jobs at its corporate headquarters.
According to recent reports, PepsiCo will be laying off hundreds of employees from its snacks and beverages unit. These job cuts come as the company seeks to simplify the organization for easier operation.
These job cuts will be restricted to North America and will major affect the company’s beverage employees. The snacks division isn’t getting hit as hard due to it already going through a voluntary retirement program.
It’s worth noting that the PepsiCo layoffs come as the company deals with higher prices from inflation. This saw consumers cutting back on snacks. That was shown during the company’s latest earnings report with Frito-Lay North America volume decreasing.
PepsiCo Joins the Layoffs Trend
Plenty of other companies have also been laying off employees recently due to inflation. The tech sector has been hit especially hard with several major companies cutting jobs. A few examples include Twitter, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), Snap (NYSE:SNAP), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), and more. You find a longer list at this link.
As for how today’s news is affecting PEP stock, the company’s shares are down slightly as of Tuesday morning. Investors will note that this follows a short boost in price when markets opened.
