Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

We’re starting off the final trading day this week with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Moving stocks this morning are reports of a takeover, clinical trial data, reverse stock splits, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) stock is rocketing more than 114% on reports of a $4 billion takeover.
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) shares are surging over 69% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) stock is soaring more than 47% following its public debut.
- Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) shares are rising over 36% as it continues a rally this week.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock is climbing more than 26% with heavy early morning trading.
- EUDA Health Holdings (NASDAQ:EUDA) shares are increasing over 21% as it continues a rally from yesterday.
- IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:BACK) stock is heading more than 15% higher on Friday morning.
- Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) shares are getting an over 15% boost following a reverse stock split.
- Onion Global (NYSE:OG) stock is jumping more than 13% without any news this morning.
- Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares are up over 13% following poor results from a rival Guardant Health’s recent clinical trial.
10 Top Losers
- Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) stock is plummeting more than 30% after posting unfortunate clinical trial results.
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares are diving over 27% after launching a public offering.
- Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) stock is tumbling more than 26% as reports claim a bankruptcy filing is on the way.
- Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) shares are taking an over 23% beating after a rally yesterday on no news.
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock is falling more than 20% after providing a business update on electric vehicle (EV) production.
- Camber Energy (NYSEMKT:CEI) shares are decreasing over 19% after revealing details of a reverse stock split.
- MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) stock is dropping more than 13% after investment firm Baillie Gifford decreased its stake in the company.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) shares are sliding over 11% after a rally earlier this week.
- RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) stock is slipping more than 11% after jumping yesterday on clinical presentation news.
- HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 11% with the release of its latest earnings report.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.